Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 52 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $590.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.30 and its 200-day moving average is $468.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $638.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

