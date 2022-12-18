SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 130.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

SEAS stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.01.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

