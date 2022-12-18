Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $180.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a one year low of $124.44 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

