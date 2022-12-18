Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,597 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIX. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

