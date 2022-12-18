SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

