SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

