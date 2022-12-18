Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

