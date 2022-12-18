Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

