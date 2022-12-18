STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STOR opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.