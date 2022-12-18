Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $20,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tapestry by 399.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry Stock Performance

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.