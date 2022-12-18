TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.