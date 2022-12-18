The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

