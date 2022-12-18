The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

