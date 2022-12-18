The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $185.72 and a one year high of $242.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

