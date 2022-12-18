The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RMR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.47. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.