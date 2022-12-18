TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.