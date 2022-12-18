TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.