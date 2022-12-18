Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

