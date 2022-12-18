Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $279.80.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,773 shares of company stock valued at $549,342. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

