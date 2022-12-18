United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $353.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $373.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

