Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Universal were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Universal by 47.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Universal in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.62 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

UVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

