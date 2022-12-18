V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 800.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,503 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

