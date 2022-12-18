Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,021,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

