Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

