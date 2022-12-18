VeraBank N.A. Sells 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

