VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $256,417.90 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.65 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.08.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.