VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $51,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.08.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,379 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

