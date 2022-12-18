Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 375.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 745,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

