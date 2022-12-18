Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of VNO stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.