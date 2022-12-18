Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

WELL stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

