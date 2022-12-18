Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $248.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $609.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

