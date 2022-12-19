1,518 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $199.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.