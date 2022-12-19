1,722 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

