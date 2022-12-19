180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

OKE stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About ONEOK

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

