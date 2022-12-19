180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $146.30 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

