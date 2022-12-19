180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,060 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $231.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.