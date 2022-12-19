180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,060 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $231.27 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

