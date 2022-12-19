180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $10.80 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.