180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity

American Express Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $146.30 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

