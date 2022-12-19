180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $213.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.