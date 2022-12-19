180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $407.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.