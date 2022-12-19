180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $726,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

