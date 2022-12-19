180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 106.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

