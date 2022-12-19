180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.69 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

