180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 115.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 63.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AI stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,348 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

