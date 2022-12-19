180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.