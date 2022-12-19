180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

