180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 382.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of KB Home by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Down 2.0 %

KBH stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.