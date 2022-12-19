180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.