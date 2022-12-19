180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 86,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $4,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

EMR opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

